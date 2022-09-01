Veritable L.P. Takes $135,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 163,242 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.