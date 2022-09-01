Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

