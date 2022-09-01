Veritaseum Price Hits $29.31 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $14,029.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $29.31 or 0.00148086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.