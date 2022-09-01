Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,527,354 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $29.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.