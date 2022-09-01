Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $638,195.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,775.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.43 or 0.07749033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00159428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00278770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00762535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00575891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,914,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

