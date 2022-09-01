Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $4,503.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00279159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

