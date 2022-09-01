VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $735,741.26 and approximately $32.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

