VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.