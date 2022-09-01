VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

