Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Tops $705,659.63

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $705,659.63 and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 136.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

