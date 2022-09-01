Vidya Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085891 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,042,321 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

