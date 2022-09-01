VIG (VIG) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (VIG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $775,913.03 and approximately $17.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,318,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.