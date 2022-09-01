Viper Protocol (VIPER) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $177,116.16

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar. Viper Protocol has a market cap of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using US dollars.

