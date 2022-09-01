Vox.Finance (VOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $73.00

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $125,936.90 and $73.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007130 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.
About Vox.Finance
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 126,373 coins and its circulating supply is 87,960 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
