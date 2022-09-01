Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $82.31 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00017330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

