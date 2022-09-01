W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

