W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.