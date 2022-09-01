Wagerr Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008736 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
Wagerr Coin Profile
Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,097,507 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.
Wagerr Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.
