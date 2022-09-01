Waltonchain Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,754,622 coins and its circulating supply is 80,779,410 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

