Waltonchain Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About Waltonchain
WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,754,622 coins and its circulating supply is 80,779,410 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.
