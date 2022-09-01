Warp Finance Price Down 6.9% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.36 or 0.00101916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $95,140.34 and $5.11 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

