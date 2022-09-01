Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.1 %

WAFD stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

