Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,736,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.