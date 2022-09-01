WaultSwap (WEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,869.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. WaultSwap has a market cap of $11,655.39 and approximately $13,869.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00095639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00262294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap (WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

