WAX Price Reaches $0.0967 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $207.25 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00075147 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,924,256,002 coins and its circulating supply is 2,144,271,846 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

