WazirX (WRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. WazirX has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

WazirX

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “



