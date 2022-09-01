WebDollar Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.90 million and $72,989.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00110497 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,623,405,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.