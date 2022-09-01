WELL Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, WELL has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $247,645.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

