WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $518,680.54

WePower (WPR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $518,680.54 and $52.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.