Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE WRN opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.04 million and a P/E ratio of -57.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,394,980.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

