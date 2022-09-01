WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $179,530.03 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $179,530.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

