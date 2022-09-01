WhaleRoom Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.84 or 0.07878867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00162338 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

