WhiteCoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.25 million and $718,775.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

