Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

