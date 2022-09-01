WiBX Price Tops $0.0054 (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. WiBX has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $18,128.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WiBX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WiBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

About WiBX

WBX is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.