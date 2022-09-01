Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Wilder World has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $742,060.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

