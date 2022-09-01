William Jennings Kacal Sells 50,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.03 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

