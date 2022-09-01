Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.5 %

WSM opened at $148.75 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

