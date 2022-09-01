Woodcoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00010114 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $53,837.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

