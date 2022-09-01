Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director David P. Hess Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

