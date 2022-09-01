Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

