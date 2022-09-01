Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $508.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.14), with a volume of 3733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.50 ($6.30).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.52 million and a P/E ratio of 766.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 567.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

