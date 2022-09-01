Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

