WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $741.80

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 741.80 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 746.97 ($9.03), with a volume of 249599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743.60 ($8.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,353.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 815.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 928.51.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

