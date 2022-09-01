Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,084.29 or 0.99945464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.98 billion and $206.13 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00063413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024368 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

