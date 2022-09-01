Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $277.83 or 0.01383600 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $151.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,329,024 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.