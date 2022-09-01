Wrapped Centrifuge Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $38.32 million and $1.12 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

