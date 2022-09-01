Wrapped Centrifuge Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $38.32 million and $1.12 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
Wrapped Centrifuge Profile
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading
