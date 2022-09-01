Xaya Price Tops $0.0743 (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $7,626.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.30 or 0.07872748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00161713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00286665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00765459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00581317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

