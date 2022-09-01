Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.08 million and $149,228.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028647 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083923 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040822 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Xend Finance

XEND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

