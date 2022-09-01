Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $149,228.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance (CRYPTO:XEND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

