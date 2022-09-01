xFund (XFUND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.13 Million

xFund (XFUND) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. xFund has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $587,719.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xFund has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xFund coin can now be purchased for about $1,928.99 or 0.09687018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xFund Coin Profile

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

