XMON (XMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $27,909.90 or 1.39046821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $41.72 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028609 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040794 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

XMON (CRYPTO:XMON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

